National Children Day 2020: Animated Movies On Netflix That Tweens Will Love

People in the United States celebrate National Children’s Day on the second Sunday in June. This year, they will observe the day on June 14, 2020. National Children’s Day honours the kids in everyone’s lives. On this occasion, we have mentioned some of the best animated movies on Netflix that tweens will love. Take a look.

Monster House

There are various horror movies on Netflix. However, among them, Monster House is quite loved and appreciated by the viewers. Helmed by Gil Kenan, it is a computer-generated scary flick that has a heart-breaking horror story to keep you glued on to the screen. The movie features the voices of Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Steve Buscemi, Spencer Locke, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Lee, Kevin James, Fred Willard, Nick Cannon, Jon Heder, Kathleen Turner, and Catherine O’Hara.

Monster House revolves around a cranky old man, who takes care of an old house, which is in a run-down condition. But as his health issues surface, the house reveals itself to be a source of terror for the neighbourhood. So, a trio of children risks their lives to explore the abandoned house and discover the secrets buried deep within it. The horror genre is combined with the comedy scene to accentuate the drama.

The Little Prince

The Little Prince is another widely popular film among kids. This adventure fantasy drama flick focuses on a young girl who talks about her meeting with the Little Prince in the Sahara Desert. He is a pilot whose plane crashes in the desert before he finds a little boy who claims to be from another planet. The Little Prince is an adaptation of Antoine De Saint Exupery’s novel of the same name. It is a family-friendly movie that features splendid visuals along with an engaging story.

Mary and the Witch’s Flowers

Mary and the Witch’s Flowers tells the magical story of a young girl, Mary. Based on Mary Stewart’s The Little Broomstick, this Japanese flick features a young girl who finds a magical plant with a flower that gives her power to turn into a witch for a single night. Mary has to learn to find her ways in this new mysterious world.

Helmed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Mary and the Witch’s Flowers captures all the beautiful elements and focuses on the theme of self-discovery amid chaos. It is filled with simplicity, while the makers enhanced the movie with entrancing visuals.

