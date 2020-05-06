Melissa Rauch Welcomes A Baby Boy, Pens Thank You Note For 'front Line Heroes'

Recently, The Big Bang Theory actor Melissa Rauch welcomed a new life in the world as she delivered a baby boy on May 5, 2020. Melissa Rauch expressed her happiness on the internet. Meanwhile, she also penned a thank you note for all front liners, who made it possible for her to bring this life amid the current pandemic.

READ | 'Big Bang Theory' Fan Points Out Plot Hole In Howard's Batman Knowledge

Mellissa Rauch gives birth to a baby boy

Interestingly, Melissa Rauch shared a photo of a baby cap with a label reading 'Brooks'. Instagramming the image she wrote a caption that read, 'I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement.'

READ | Jimmy Neesham Threatens To Block Fans On Twitter For 'The Big Bang Theory' Recommendations

In her further caption, the 39-year-old actor gave peace of mind to the mothers who are expecting. She wrote, 'Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or “Pandemamamas” - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters. Please go to the link in my bio to check out the essay I wrote on the subject for Glamour. As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood - so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I’m sending you so much love. ♥️'.

READ | Johnny Galecki's Birthday: 'The Big Bang Theory' Actor's Most Memorable Comedy Flicks

Check out her post:

For the unversed, Melissa Rauch essayed one of the lead characters, Bernadette Rostenkowski, in the popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She married writer Winston Rauch. Apart from Brooks, the duo has a three-year-old daughter, Saddie Rauch.

READ | 'Riverdale' Actor Camila Mendes Recreates Beyonce's Pregnancy Photoshoot With A Twist; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.