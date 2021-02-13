'Men In Black 3' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Sci-fi Action Comedy

American science fiction comedy franchise The Men In Black (MIB) has been a fan favourite ever since it first released in 1997. Men In Black 3 released in 2012, fifteen years after the first part of the film was released. It is a Steven Spielberg directorial and revolves around an old enemy of the agents who escapes from the prison to take revenge. He travels back in time to kill the agents when they are young and calls an alien army to attack Earth.

Men In Black 3 cast and characters

Will Smith as Agent J

Will Smith played the character of Agent J in this film. Agent J and Agent K are partners and all hell break loose when a deadly prisoner escapes from prison. J and K travel back in time to save the planet from being attacked by an alien race. During which they get arrested by the military as they try to deploy the ArcNet into space, which will prevent the alien attack.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K

Tommy Lee Jones played the role of Agent K in the film. Agent K had shot Boris the animal, the prisoner in the arm and had deployed the ArcNet as well. He is killed by Boris when the latter goes back in time to take revenge on him for blasting his arm off. Young K and J use the time travel loop from preventing Boris from creating any more havoc.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Jemaine Clement as Boris the Animal

Jemaine Clement played the character of Boris the Animal. Boris escapes prison and goes back in time to kill the young agent K for blasting his arm off. He also teams up with younger self and plans to kill both the agents and call in the alien attack.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Michael Stuhlbarg as Griffin

Michael Stuhlbarg essayed the character of Griffin. He is an alien who possesses the ArcNet. He is contacted by Agent K and J so that he can hand over the net to them. Old Boris kidnaps him so that the cannot deliver the net to the agents but is rescued by them later.

Emma Thompson as Agent O

Emma Thompson played the role of Agent O in the film Agent O is the new chief of The MIB after the previous one dies. She believes when Agent J and realizes that there is a fracture in the time-space loop. She is one of the most interesting of Men In Black 3 cast.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

