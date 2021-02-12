Where Was 'Palmer' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Of American Drama Film

Palmer is a commendable film that tells the story of transformation with a lot of emotions involved in it. The movie revolves around a former college football star who is released from prison and he reluctantly takes a young boy in his team. They form an emotional bond and become close to each other. Fans often wonder where was Palmer filmed? And where can one see the actual Louisiana-set drama? Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations of Justin Timberlake's Palmer.

Where was Palmer filmed?

In the film, it has been said to us that it takes place in the small town of Sylvain, Louisiana. However, if you go to look for the places in the movie you will be actually disappointed. Sylvain, Louisiana in reality does not exist. According to Film New Orleans, the actual filming of Palmer is in fact done in New Orleans, Louisiana. The movie was shot between November 2019 to December 2019.

Image Credits- Screengrab from the trailer of Palmer

Other Palmer filming location

A report on Decider revealed that Palmer filming location also included Ponchatoula, Lacombe, and Hammond. Hammond is home to a store called Benny's Place which was transformed into a bar where Palmer and his friends hang out.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Palmer

About Palmer's cast

Palmer stars actors like Justin Timberlake, Ryder Allen, Juno Temple, June Squibb, and Alisha Wainwright. Justin Timberlake has been a part of many Hollywood films. He played a crucial role in the film The Social Network. Ryder Allen who played the role of Sam in the film can also be seen in Law and Order: The Menendez Murders in which he plays the role of young Eric Menendez. Whereas, Juno Temple has been in popular films like Atonement, Mr. Nobody, and Maleficent.

About Palmer's Plot

Palmer centers on the transformation of Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake), a former football star who was sent to prison for 12 years for the charge of attempted murder. Upon his release, Palmer returns to his grandmother’s home, where he becomes friends with his next-door neighbor, a gender non-conforming child Sam (Ryder Allen). However, one day Sam’s mother (Juno Temple) suddenly leaves, now Palmer finds himself taking responsibility for Sam and then they two embark on a journey of self-acceptance that teaches them the true meaning of family.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Palmer

