'30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of This Munna Dhulipudi Movie

The fantasy romantic film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela made it to theatres recently on January 29, 2021. The film marked the directorial debut of Munna Dhulipudi. The movie had reincarnation as its main theme and also marked the debut of both its lead actors. Read along to know the cast of 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Movie cast

Pradeep Machiraju

Pradeep Machiraju played the dual role of Arjun and Abbayi Garu in the recent movie. The actor who started his career with television and went on to receive the State Nandi award as Best Anchor in 2014 for the show Gadasari Atta Sogasari Kodalu on Zee Telugu. The actor has also appeared in several movies prior to this which include Varudu, 100% Love, Julayi, Attarintiki Dared, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Bham Bolenath however 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela marked his debut in a lead role. Apart from TV and movies, Machiraju has also been a radio jockey.

Amritha Aiyer

Amritha Aiyer made her Telugu debut with the romantic flick playing the double role of Akshara and Ammayi Garu opposite Pradeep’s characters of Arjun and Abbayi Garu respectively. The actor has kicked off her career with the role of Malar in the Tamil film Padaiveeran after which she got nominated for the SIIMA Award for Best Debutant Actress. Her other noted films include Kaali, followed by Atlee’s Bigil in 2019 and then Red alongside Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma.

Subhalekha Sudhakar

Subhalekha Sudhakar played the role of Swamiji in the recent release. The actor is popularly known for his roles in the noted television soaps Chithi, Anni, Kolangal and Thendral. Sudhakar has also received a Nandi Award for his work in the show Mamathala Kovela, and his role as Thulasi's father Muthumankicam in Thendral got him the Best Actor award.

Supporting cast of 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

Posani Krishna Murali played Akshara's father, Saranya Pradeep played Akshara's sister, Hema played Arjun's mother, Harsha Chemudu played Nagarjuna Arjun's friend, Hyper Aadi played Arjun's friend, Bhadram played Bhadram Arjun's friend, Sruthi played Mahalakshmi Akshara's friend and Sivannarayana Naripeddi played Arjun's father as part of the movies supporting cast.

