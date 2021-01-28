Footfairy Cast: A Look At The Actors & Characters They Play In 2020 Psychological Thriller

Footfairy is a crime-thriller film that released in 2020 and is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Anurag Bedi, Ruchir Tiwari and Nithin Upadhyaya. The movie is based around a chase that takes place between a CBI officer and a killer with a particular fetish. Read along and take a look at the actors that were a part of the Footfairy cast.

Footfairy Cast

Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah plays the titular character of the CBI officer named Gulshan in the movie. The actor is known for his roles in films like Shaitan, Hate Story, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Hunterrr. Devaiah’s performance in Shaitan was critically praised and also earned him a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He was also seen in the Kalki Koechlin starrer That Girl in Yellow Boots, then went on to be a part of movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Ghost Stories, Unpaused and others. He will be seen next in the movie Love Affair.

Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge plays the role of Devika in the crime-thriller. The actor made her debut in the sports drama Chak De! India as Preeti Sabharwal. Her other popular roles include Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, Premachi Goshta, Dildariyaan and Irada. She also made her web-series debut with 2019 show BOSS: Baap of Special Services on ALTBalaji as ACP Sakshi.

Kunal Roy Kapur

Kapur plays the role of Jasshua Matthews in the movie. The actor is popularly known for his roles in the movies Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as Taran, Delhi Belly as Nitin Berry, and Mandar Lele in Nautanki Sala. He made his debut with the movie Panga Na Lo as Bhura in the year 2007. He was recently seen in the Netflix original movie Tribhanga as Milan. The movie also stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. Kunal Roy Kapur will be seen next in the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam.

Ashish Pathode

Ashish Pathode plays the role of Harsh in the movie Footfairy. The actor was seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He also starred in the movie Banjo in the year 2016 and Welcome to New York in 2018.

