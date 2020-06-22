Meryl Streep's Outfits From 'The Devil Wears Prada' That Are Complete Fashion Goals

David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada received high praise from critics for its realistic depiction of the fashion industry. Meryl Streep’s outfits from the movie also became widely popular among fans. Check out some of her most memorable outfits from the film that are absolute style goals:

Meryl Streep's outfits from The Devil Wears Prada

Source- TheDevilWearsPrada YouTube

In this still, from the movie, Meryl Streep is seen wearing a black full-length dress. She has worn a large olive green colour fur coat, with a golden buckle at the york, on top of her dress. She has worn an orange scarf and grey colour gloves. Meryl Streep has carried a black hang-bag and worn golden rimmed black glass sunglasses. Meryl Streep has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, and has applied nude makeup.

In this still from the movie, Meryl Streep is seen wearing a purple straight cut top. She has worn a black colour fur coat on top of her outfit. Meryl Streep has carried a black hang-bag and worn golden rimmed black glass sunglasses. Meryl Streep has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, and has applied nude makeup.

Here, Streep is seen wearing a black and white three-piece suite-set. She has won a white shirt tucked inside high-waist black colour pants and has worn a black blazer on top. Meryl Streep has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, and has applied nude makeup.

In this image from the movie, Meryl Streep is seen wearing a black colour off-shoulder tube gown. She has worn long earrings and has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Meryl Streep has applied nude makeup.

In this still from the movie, Meryl Streep is seen wearing a full-sleeves black dress with a deep V-neck cut. She has won a thick brown belt at the waist. Meryl Streep has worn golden colour earrings and neck-pieces. She has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Meryl Streep has applied nude makeup.

About The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada is directed by David Frankel. The movie stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Adrian Grenier as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young graduate, played by Anne Hathaway, who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the ruthless editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine.

