Gurdeep Kohli Talks About Channels Running Behind TRPs And Compromising On Content

Gurdeep Kohli is one of the most talented actors in the Indian television industry. She was seen in the latest season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on ZEE5. The actor recently spoke up about how hungry channels are for TRP and the effects that this TRP quest has on quality content. She was of the stance that this is the reason why most producers do not opt for television anymore. She also expressed herself while talking about her iconic character from her debut show, Sanjeevani.

Television actor Gurdeep Kohli recently spoke to a leading daily about her take on the content that is coming up on television these days. She said that writers come up with these ideas but the people heading these TV channels make them lose their vision as they do not want to churn out shows with risky content. She spoke about how confused people are in the television industry and how they treat a good formula. If a formula works well, they to apply the same to all the shows. Gurdeep Kohli gave an example of Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai and tried to link it with Sanjeevani, pointing out that the romances in both cases are different.

Gurdeep Kohli was of the opinion that television content suffers because creative liberty is not given to the writers. There are no options on television for anybody now and people have to succumb to channels. She also added that no intelligent producer would want to work for television these days.

Gurdeep Kohli also spoke about her character, Dr Juhi, in her debut fan-favourite show, Sanjeevani. She said that the second season of Sanjeevani brought back the fanbase that their version had. She spoke about how the first one was an iconic show and her character was unforgettable for the way it was written. She also expressed how thankful she was for being a part of such a huge show at the very beginning of her career. Gurdeep Kohli said that the character has been very close to her heart and it still makes her very happy when someone calls her Dr Juhi.

