Meryl Streep Drinks Scotch Straight From The Bottle During Lockdown, Fans Say 'Perfection'

Actor Meryl Streep recently joined co-star Christine Baranski of her renowned film Mamma Mia! to celebrate the 90th birthday of lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim. As the coronavirus pandemic has urged people to maintain social distancing and stay indoors, actor Meryl Streep connected with her co-stars over a video call. It was evident that Meryl Streep could be seen having plenty of fun as she quaffed cocktails and scotch right from the bottle. 

Meryl Streep drinks Scotch right from the bottle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meryl Streep came together with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, dressed in bathrobes while indulging in booze. Meryl was performing the iconic song Ladies Who Lunch when she decided to gulp down whiskey from the bottle itself. Meryl's latest appearance while singing songs and drinking has evidently left many fans in awe who are now calling her their spirit animal. Check out what fans have to say below. 

