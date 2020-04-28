Meryl Streep Drinks Scotch Straight From The Bottle During Lockdown, Fans Say 'Perfection'

Actor Meryl Streep recently joined co-star Christine Baranski of her renowned film Mamma Mia! to celebrate the 90th birthday of lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim. As the coronavirus pandemic has urged people to maintain social distancing and stay indoors, actor Meryl Streep connected with her co-stars over a video call. It was evident that Meryl Streep could be seen having plenty of fun as she quaffed cocktails and scotch right from the bottle.

Meryl Streep drinks Scotch right from the bottle

Meryl Streep came together with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, dressed in bathrobes while indulging in booze. Meryl was performing the iconic song Ladies Who Lunch when she decided to gulp down whiskey from the bottle itself. Meryl's latest appearance while singing songs and drinking has evidently left many fans in awe who are now calling her their spirit animal. Check out what fans have to say below.

My new spirit animal is Meryl Streep making a martini and then chugging a bottle of whiskey after, while singing to “Ladies Who Lunch.”



#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/IkSXqpjK8d — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerely__ivy) April 27, 2020

The perfection aka Christine Baranski , Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald ladies and gentlemen #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/Tr9fAqOqaa — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep opening a bottle of scotch in front of her empty martini glass is my patronus #Sondheim90Concert — R.P. Tyler, Neighbourhood Watch (@AntiqueRoman) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep singing, making cocktails and drinking alcohol in quarantine is what we didn’t know we need. pic.twitter.com/319dRVqFR2 — c (@chuuzus) April 27, 2020

The way Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald singlehandedly sum up the mood for 2020 in one song.#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/QISkjZfinN — Rike ✨ 24/7 thinking of Olivia Colman (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 27, 2020

