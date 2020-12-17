'Star Wars' Actor Naomi Ackie Set To Star In Whitney Houston Biopic: Reports

Stars Wars actor Naomi Ackie is set to feature in the upcoming film I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The film is based on the life of late singer Whitney Houston. Whitney Houston's biopic is directed by Stella Meghie and penned by Anthony McCarten. Naomi rose to prominence for her role of Jannah in the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Read ahead to know more details.

Star Wars Naomi Ackie to feature in Whitney Houston's biopic

According to a report by DNA, Naomi has been roped in to play Whitney in the singer's biopic. The details of the rest of the cast members have not yet been revealed. As per reports, the film is penned by Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten. On the other hand, it is directed by Stella Meghie and is set to be a musical biopic. The film is titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Meghie stated that they conducted an exhaustive search for an actress who could portray Whitney Houston. As per the reports, the Star Wars actor impressed them at every stage of the process. She also stated that she was moved by Naomi's performance of portraying a global icon while staying true to her interior life. The film is based on Whitney's life and her popular songs such as I Will Always Love You and How Will I Know.

According to the report, Clive Davis, one of the producers stated that Naomi's screen test was very powerful. He also revealed that it sent shivers down his spine. Talking about the film Davis revealed that it includes Whitney's vocals for the songs. However, Naomi's acting enables her to capture Whitney's charm masterfully. He also stated that Naomi is the real deal and that he can't imagine someone better than her for this iconic role.

Naomi Ackie made her debut as Jen in the television show Doctor Who. She featured in the episode Face the Raven. Apart from Star Wars, Naomi Ackie's movies also include Lady Macbeth, Education, The Score, Yardie and The Corrupted. The actor also featured in Doctor Who, The Five and Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

