Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Share Photos Of Twins Lucy & Nicholas On Their Birthday

Grammy winner Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova celebrated the 3rd birthday of their twins on Wednesday, December 16. On the occasion of Lucy and Nicholas’ birthday, the matriarch of the children, took to Instagram, to share adorable pictures of each child, which is winning the internet. In the photos, fans can see both, Lucy and Nicholas donning a warm smile, as they melt several hearts online.

Anna Kournikova shares photos of Lucy & Nicholas

In the birthday post, son Nicholas was seen donning a blue baseball cap which was paired with a matching polo shirt. With a winning smile on his face, he adorably looks towards the camera while striking a pose. Check it out here:

On the other hand, twin sister Lucy’s picture appears to be taken at the front yard of their house. She can be seen surrounded by numerous toys inside the frame. Lucy has worn a blue floral ensemble as the camera captures her. Take a look at her photo here:

As soon as photos were posted by Anna online, it melted the hearts of several fans as they couldn’t resist themselves from praising the adorable photos. While some called them ‘cute’, others poured in love and birthday wishes for the twin siblings. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This was a special birthday for the entire family, as they welcomed a new member in the month of January, this year. This was the first time when Lucy and Nicholas celebrated their birthday as a big sister and brother. When Enrique Iglesias welcomed their third child, Mary, he took to Instagram, to share the photo of the new baby. Donning a medical scrub, he can be seen embracing the little one in his arms carefully. While sharing the photograph, he wrote "My Sunshine 01.30.2020”.

In a previous interview with E!, Enrique Iglesias candidly spoke about fatherhood has affected his music and creativity. During the interaction, the singer said that he obviously thinks about his children while writing or creating new music. However, nothing has been changed in his music ever since the birth of his children.

