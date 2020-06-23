Mia Khalifa Has Hilarious Reaction To Her 'death Hoax' Spread By Twitter User; See Post

Mia Khalifa recently came across her death hoax on Twitter. One of the Twitter users tried to spread the news that Mia Khalifa committed suicide. Take a look at the hilarious reaction of Mia Khalifa.

While interacting with her fans, Mia Khalifa came across a tweet that said, "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ" Mia Khalifa reacted to the post and said that nobody should think that she is not keeping a track of each of her friends that haven't sent condolence flowers yet. Check out her tweet here.

Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

In the recent past, Mia Khalifa revealed that she finally underwent nose surgery. She shared a video where she was seen contemplating the fact that she should do it or not. However, later in the video, she is seen with a bandage wrapped around her nose to make it evident that she finally did it. She wrote, "Not hiding behind any trees here@DeepakDugarMD has changed my life, thank you." Fans really appreciated her and also demanded to see the result after her nose gets healed.

Not hiding behind any trees here 🌚 @DeepakDugarMD has changed my life, thank you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ART5oCf7JS — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

Mia Khalifa has been isolating with her husband Robert Sandberg amid the coronavirus outbreak. The duo is often seen making TikTok videos and sharing cute pictures. She got married to her long time boyfriend Sandberg in 2019. Mia Khalifa left the adult industry quite a few years back. Mia had earlier revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her.

In the recent past, Mia Khalifa shared a picture of herself on Instagram where she mentioned that she was interviewed by Ash Sarkar where she told her story. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white shirt paired with white shorts. Her look was amped up with a chunky neckpiece. Mia Khalifa completed her look with minimal makeup and a sleek hairstyle. She posted the picture with the caption, "Link in my bio to read my interview with @ayocaesar for @heromag. Thank you for seeing me for who I am and hearing my story ♥️ hair and makeup by @jaime.creates photography by @rendersbyreine styling by @donnalisa00"

