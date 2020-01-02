Mia Khalifa Pens An Emotional Post For Fiance Robert On Instagram; See Post

The American-Lebanese ex-adult film star and the sports commentator Mia Khalifa had announced in March that she is engaged to a Swedish Chef Robert Sandberg. Since then, he has been making appearances on her Instagram. Mia, who rose to fame in 2014, has now quit the adult film industry and is currently a commentator. Mia is reportedly a foodie and spends most of her time with fiancé Robert. As Robert is a chef, we can see Mia posting pictures of the delicious delicacies that her fiancé makes for her. On New Year’s Eve, Mia Khalifa took to her Instagram to share a meaningful message for her fiancé. Take a look at the post here.

Mai Khalifa’s post for fiancé Robert Sandberg

In this post, we can see Mia Khalifa in a red sweater holding her pet dogs while her fiancé is driving the car. She captioned the picture by writing many things about how she loves Robert and how he has changed her life. She also is seen promising him that she will be the best version of herself for her family.

Here is what she has written on her Instagram. “We’re not always perfect, and I really hope Instagram doesn’t portray us as such. We fight, we take jokes too far, we argue about who takes the trash out (never me). But we respect each other, and make the effort to see the other’s point of view - even if it takes a few days to let go of ego. My resolution is to be the best version of myself for these three, because they deserve it. I can’t imagine a better way to ring in a new decade than by your sides ♥️ happy new year, everyone! ‼️And remember: If you drink and drive, you 100000% have a tiny limp d**k. If you’re a woman who drinks and drives: I hope you lead the rest of your life with an incurable yeast infection. Call an Uber. If you can’t afford that, stay the f*** home with your broke drunk a**‼️”

