Michael B. Jordan Developing Muhammad Ali Series For Amazon With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Michael B. Jordan was seen in the Alexa Super Bowl commercial which grabbed much attention. But it was more than just an ad as he is deepening his alliance with Amazon and his production company Outlier Society. The actor has made a deal with Amazon Studios for an exclusive overall pact for television, and films, revealing a series made on the life of boxing legend, Muhammad Ali.

Michael B. Jordan planning Muhammad Ali series for Amazon

Deadline has reported that Michael B. Jordan will be turning the life of Muhammad Ali into a limited series for Amazon Studios which his Outlier Society will executively produce with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. It is being penned by Josh Wakely. Jordan will not be seen playing the iconic personality as he is currently associated with another boxing franchise Creed essaying Adonis Johnson. Search for an actor is ongoing. The story will focus more on the personal life of Muhammad Ali than his professional career.

Talking about the Muhammad Ali series to the same daily, Michael B. Jordan said that it is an "incredible honor" and he brings tons of respect to it. He stated that it is a healthy weight to carry, to be able to tell the story of Muhammad Ali. The actor noted that the boxer is called "The Greatest" right now and they are partnered with Roc Nation on the music side of things. Jordan noted that it is a project where they have partnered with Ali's estate and they will be able to tell this story with no red tape. It is a limited series that will "really dive" into the life of Muhammad Ali.

The producer said that he is not going to be too specific beyond that, but the audience will be able to get to know Ali in ways they have not had a chance to before. Michael B. Jordan admitted that he is "really excited" about it, as a boxing enthusiast and since it is the world he has been living in the past five or six years with the Creed franchise. To be able to honour Muhammad Ali and elaborate on his legacy is something he is really excited about, and he knows Amazon Studios Head Jen Salke and the company are also on the same page, the actor noted.

Jordan said that his Muhammad Ali series will be character-driven and compelling. He mentioned that people have known Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360-degree view of who he was. He admitted that he will not be playing the boxer and they are still in the early stages there and cannot say too much. The financer noted that they are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future.

