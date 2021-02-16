Michael B Jordan Rents Aquarium To Celebrate First Valentine's Day With Lori Harvey

Michael B Jordan did not leave any stone unturned to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Lori. Lori took to Instagram and documented all the surprises the Black Panther star had planned for her. Lori’s Instagram stories revealed that Jordan rented out an entire aquarium to celebrate the special day with his girlfriend.

Michael B. Jordan rents out aquarium for Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has been off the market for some time now. The Black Panther actor is currently dating Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey. The 24-year-old model and the Hollywood actor confirmed their relationship on Instagram a few days ago. Recently, the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

Lori Harvey documented their entire day on Instagram. It all started with Harvey sharing a story of a tunnel in an aquarium. In this story, Michael B Jordan’s girlfriend said, “My baby rented one of the aquariums so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this”. In the Instagram story, the aquarium tunnel is covered with flower petals and plenty of candles.

In her second Instagram story, Lori Harvey revealed that her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan gifted her a turtle soft toy since it is her nickname for her. Soon, the 24-year-old model shared a video from their dinner and revealed that Michael had a special dinner menu curated for them from L.A.’s famous Nobu restaurant.

Next up, Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend shared a video from what seems like a hotel room. The entire room is covered with white and red flowers and candles. Next up, Steve Harvey’s daughter shared a video of the bathroom with similar decoration. Finally, Lori Harvey concluded her Instagram stories with a picture of Hermes stock certificate. Harvey revealed that Michael B. Jordan bought her stocks in the luxurious bag company.

Recently, Lori Harvey took to Instagram and shared pictures from Michael B. Jordan’s birthday celebration. In these pictures, both Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are posing in black. Along with these pictures, Lori wrote, “Happy Birthday Nugget. I love you baby. Hope today has been at least half as special as you are”. Take a look at Lori Harvey’s Instagram post here.

