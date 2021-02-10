Michael B Jordan Called 'Nugget' By Gf Lori Harvey As She Shares Sweet Wish For Him

Lori Harvey shared snippets of her relationship with beau Michael B Jordan in a sweet birthday tribute to him on Tuesday, February 9. The Black Panther actor turned 34 and Steve Harvey's daughter Lori who is 24 celebrated his special day by sharing pictures and videos of them together in her Instagram stories.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan Starrer Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' Gets Release Date On Prime Video

Lori Harvey's Instagram

Michael B Jordan's girlfriend started her Instagram story by writing "It's my baby's birthday" with a video of the couple smiling at the camera. She has followed the video by posting intimate and never before seen pictures of them. One picture shows the couple cuddling, other has Michael kissing Lori while one capture shows them hanging out in the pool followed by videos of the actor sitting in a plane and in a boat. She captioned each photo calling him with different names like "My favourite headache, My big baby, my best friend, my sweet, stubborn crazy a** Aquarius, and the sexiest man alive." Take a look at her stories below.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan Developing Muhammad Ali Series For Amazon With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

After a while, Lori also posted a picture of the couple on her official Instagram page. The picture and Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan being all romantic. She also included a loving caption with the picture. She wrote, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget [cake emoji] I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."

Her fans were surprised with the couples 'I love you' declarations but were excited about the news and could not stop gushing about how adorable they look together. Her comment section is flooded with heart emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan Celebrates 'big Homie' Chadwick Boseman's Historic SAG Nominations

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan Relationship

The couple went public with their relationship last month. She recently reacted to his Super Bowl commercial for Amazon's Alexa, sharing clips of the commercial with heart eye emojis on her Instagram Stories. The couple could be heard laughing in the background. "Congratulations on your Super Bowl commercial baby @MichaelBJordan," she captioned one clip.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan Makes His Relationship 'Instagram Official' With GF Lori Harvey; See Pic

A source recently told ET that the couple's family and friends all approve of their relationship, which has turned serious very fast. Lori's friends love Micheal and think that they are great for each other.

Also Read: Michael B Jordan Stars As Alexa In New Amazon Ad & Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.