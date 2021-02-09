Michael B. Jordan Starrer Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' Gets Release Date On Prime Video

Without Remorse is an upcoming action thriller movie starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead. It is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy and a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. The makers have now provided a premiere date of the movie.

Also Read | Michael B. Jordan Developing Muhammad Ali Series For Amazon With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Michael B. Jordan’s Tom Clancy movie Without Remorse release date out

Amazon Prime Video has shared Without Remorse release date along with its first poster. It features Michael B. Jordan in a stealth suit holding a gun behind a wall that has bullet holes. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the screenplay is written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. The movie also features Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jack Kesy, Luke Mitchell, Brett Gelman, and Colman Domingo. Tom Clancy's Without Remorse release date is set for April 30, 2021, on the OTT platform.

Also Read | Michael B. Jordan Celebrates 'big Homie' Chadwick Boseman's Historic SAG Nominations

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse official plot

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Also Read | Michael B. Jordon Says His Return In 'Black Panther 2' And MCU Is 'always On The Table'

Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios for fresh television and films in the future. Talking about the project to Deadline, the actor said that he is “so excited” about Without Remorse. He mentioned that as a guy who grew up playing Rainbow Six, the movie was an opportunity to dive into John Kelly / John Clarke character and give him a fresh start. Jordan stated that growing the film into a franchise is something they look forward to, and they felt Without Remorse is a “perfect vehicle” to do that as the first big splash he will make over at Amazon.

The project is banked by Outlier Society with Paramount Pictures, Skydance, and New Republic Pictures. The movie is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Michae B. Jordan. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Alana Mayo, Denis L. Stewart, and Gregory Lessans.

Also Read | Michael B Jordan Reveals Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Pet Name While Wishing Her On Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.