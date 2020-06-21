Ryan Reynolds' 'The Voice' And Other Dramas Revolving Around Dogs; Have A Look Here

A large number of movies follow a plotline that revolves around dogs. There are a number of stories in genres like adventure, action or comedy, that revolve around a central character of a canine or portrays the beautiful relation between a dog-owner and his pet. So, whether you are a young kid or an adult, these dog movies are a must-add in your watch-list-

Ryan Reynolds' 'The Voice' and other films based on dogs:

The Voices

The Voices film was directed by Marjane Satrapi and penned by Michael R. Perry. The cast of the film comprised of Ryan Reynolds, Gemma Arterton, and Anna Kendrick in the lead role. The story revolves around a factory worker named Jerry (Ryan Reynolds) who lives with his cat and dog and has regular conversations with them.

One day when he kills a female co-worker because his dog has told him, his life takes an odd turn. Anna Kendrick’s character name was Lisa, whereas Gemma Arterton’s character name was Fiona. The budget of the film was $11 million and it went on to collect an amount of $444, 196.

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets is a 2016 American computer-animated comedy film. The film was produced by Illumination Entertainment, helmed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Yarrow Cheney, and penned by Brian Lynch, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. The Secret Life of Pets is the first film of the franchise of the same name.

The voice cast of the film stars Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Steve Coogan, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Bobby Moynihan, Hannibal Buress, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, and Albert Brooks.

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo is a popular American animated franchise involving many animated TV series created from 1969 to the present. Scooby-Doo has been the subject of at least 19 TV series; more than 40 animated films; and two live-action movies in the early 2000s, over the period, and the first of which earned $275 million worldwide.

The writers who penned the original series are Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, named Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! for Hanna-Barbera Productions in the year 1969. This popular cartoon series featured teenagers like Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. It involves their talking brown Great Dane named Scooby-Doo who cracks mysteries connecting to apparently supernatural creatures through a series of antics and slipups.

Dolittle

Dolittle is a 2020 American fictional comedy adventure film, helmed by Stephen Gaghan from a screenplay by Gaghan, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand. The story of the film penned by Thomas Shepherd was a boot-up of the original 1967 Doctor Dolittle film and its modern comedy matching portion. Dolittle, the film is based on the titular character created by Hugh Lofting and is predominantly inspired by the author's second Doctor Dolittle book, The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle (1922).

Robert Downey Jr. featured in the film Dolittle as the heading character, alongside Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in live-action characters, with many other actors who gave their voice to the film in a diverse array of creatures.

