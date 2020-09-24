'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Shows The New Normal 'before Every Take Of A Make-out Scene'

KJ Apa, known for his role in the popular series 'Riverdale', recently took to his Instagram handle to show his fans how the preparation for shooting any kissing scenes has become mandatory during the COVID times. Take a look at how the 'Riverdale' cast is managing their pre-kissing ritual.

Also Read One Of Jennifer Aniston's FRIENDS Episode To Be Recreated With An All-Black Cast

KJ Apa and Camila Mendes' pre-kissing routine

KJ Apa is a popular actor from the 'Riverdale' cast and since the shoots have resumed, the actors are shooting with all safety measures. One of the safety measures is shown in the recent Instagram post of KJ Apa where he shared a BTS video clip from the 'Riverdale' shoot. KJ Apa and his co-actor Camila Mendes can be seen washing their mouth before performing every intimate scene together. The crew members around them can be seen wearing PPE kits and taking all safety measures under Covid-19 guidelines. The actors can be seen religiously following the mouth washing routine before their kissing scene. KJ Apa mentioned in his caption that washing their mouths before every take of a make-out scene is their new normal. Many fans asked him why he wasn’t practising the same routine before while others praised him for doing so. Take a look at the comments section.

Also Read 'The Devil All The Time' Cast: Know More About The Actors' Filmography

KJ Apa shares many glimpses of his time when he is shooting with the cast of 'Riverdale'. Here are a few posts that show how smartly he keeps his fans entertained by sharing crazy moments of his life.

In this clip, he showed how much he loves tea by gulping the entire tea bag. The actor has a huge fan following and when he posted this video clip, his fans loved his craziness and commented with quirky quotes such as “Quali-tea content” and “TEAming with excitement” in the comments section.

Also Read Ratched Cast: Which TV Shows Did Sarah Paulson Star In Before Appearing As Nurse Mildred?

Riverdale Cast

KJ Apa gained his fan following drastically after he featured in the famous series, 'Riverdale'. There are a lot of other popular actors in the series who gained popularity by featuring in the show. Actors namely Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols and many others have significant roles to play in the series. The next season is expected to air in January 2021.

Also Read Lili Reinhart Has 'unpopular Opinion' About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Recent Reunion

Image Source- Riverdale Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.