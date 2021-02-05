Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Adds Five More Actors To The Cast

Ambulance is an upcoming action-thriller film directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Bay. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in pivotal roles as two thieves. Now, the project has added five more actors to its team.

Michael Bay’s Ambulance movie cast gets five more stars

Deadline has reported that the Ambulance movie cast has added Grammy-nominated record artist Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell, and Olivia Stambouliah. They have joined Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Kier O’Donnell, and Moses Ingram. Universal Pictures has finalized the deal to distribute the project worldwide.

Wale Folarin is popular as a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated recording artist. His albums The Gifted and The Album About Noting were named to the Billboard 200 at #1. Folarin’s latest on-screen appearance was in Crashing and American Gods.

Cedric Sanders made his big-screen debut in American Gangster directed by Ridley Scott. His other works are The Social Network, Rocksteady, and The Least Among You. Sander’s TV projects are Law and Order, Future Man, Bones, and American Koko.

Jackson White features in the critically-acclaimed series Mrs. Fletcher on HBO. Her big-screen performance was in The Space Between. Another series’ ventures were in SEAL Team and The Middle.

Latest Colin Woodell’s appearance was in The Flight Attendant which got a nomination in Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes. His off-Boardway debut came in Dying City opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Woodell’s film credits are Unsane and Call of the Wild.

Olivia Stambouliah has been in films like The Silence, Packed to the Rafters, Soulmates, My Place, and Ben Elton’s Live from Planet Earth. She recently appeared in AMC’s The Walking Dead and SXSW comedy Golden Arm. Stambouliah has earned appreciation for her performances.

Ambulance movie plot shows two brothers, on the run from the police, steal an ambulance not knowing it already carried a female paramedic and a patient who is in critical condition. Based on an original 2005 Danish film, the project is bankrolled by Nordisk Film Productions. The original script is penned by Chuck creator Chris Fedak, with rewrites from Michael Bay.

Promo Image Source: mrcedricsanders (iamlordkraven) And oliviastambouliah Instagram

