Rami Malek And Zoe Saldana Board David O. Russell's Multi-starrer Film

Academy Award-winner Rami Malek is currently among the top actors in Hollywood. Zoe Saldana has received much appreciation for her performances on the big screen. The two are now joining acclaimed filmmaker, David O. Russell’s untitled multi-starrer project for New Regency next.

Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana join upcoming David O. Russell's film

Deadline recently reported that Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana have been added to the ensemble cast of David O. Russell’s film. Both of them have signed on to the project as production is currently underway. They have joined the previously announced actors Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as the cast.

Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola are also said to be a part of the project.The plot of the upcoming David O. Russell’s film is based on his original idea and more details have been kept under wraps.

The film will be directed and written by David O. Russell. It is expected to begin production in Los Angeles, California. Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki will be working as the cinematographer. He has won three consecutive Academy Awards in the Best Cinematography category for Gravity (2013), Birdman (2014), and The Revenant (2015).

The David O. Russell's film will be bankrolled by News Regency and Matthew Budman. It will be distributed via New Regency under its deal with 20th Century Studios, owned by The Walt Disney Company. Earlier it was said that Michael B. Jordan would join the cast, but is said that Tenet star John David Washington has replaced him.

Rami Malek stunned the audiences with his performance as Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, earning his first Oscars for Best Actor along with many other accolades. He has appeared in movies like Night at the Museum, The Master, Oldboy, Need for Speed, and more. His performance in the television series Mr. Robot also garnered acclaims. Malek’s upcoming projects include The Little Things and No Time to Die.

Zoe Saldana has extensively ventured into the science fiction genre. She has played Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek film series, Neytiri in the Avatar film series, and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She has several projects lined up including two Avatar movies.

David O. Russell received an Oscar nomination for direction and screenplay for both, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook. His directorial projects include Spanking the Monkey, Flirting with Disaster, Three Kings, with Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence being his previous venture. The upcoming movie will be Russell’s third collaboration with Christian Bale. Before, they worked together in The Fighter and American Hustle.

Promo Image Source: AP and zoesaldana Instagram

