Michael Douglas At Cannes 2023: India Is Hot, It's Rocking 

Hollywood star Michael Douglas attended the India Pavilion of Cannes 2023. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information & Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, who is representing the delegation of celebrities from India at the international film festival, shared pictures of the Basic Instinct star at the India Pavilion and thanked him for being present. In a video going viral on social media, Douglas lauded the 'energy and creativity' in India.

Douglas was presented with a shawl and a framed memento at the India Pavilion by the delegates. On the occasion, he said, "I am very impressed. The energy, the creativity and as somebody who watches news and current events, India is hot. It is rocking. My wife is going to be sad because she is not here, because she loves India. She is a pretty good Bollywood dancer too."

Minister L Murugan greeted Michael Douglas at India Pavilion. He also revealed that they had a discussion on a variety of topics. Sharing their pictures from the India Pavilion, Murugan tweeted, “Delighted to meet legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas at India Pavillion #CannesFilmFestival2023. Had a wonderful discussion with him on a range of topics- Indian movies' growing reach from Local to Global”. In a follow-up tweet, Murugan wrote, “Also appraised him about upcoming 54rth #IFFI, Goa India’s biggest film festival."

This year, the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor received a warm welcome and addressed the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. He also received an honorary Palme d’Or at the film festival. As he walked the red carpet on Cannes day 1 on May 16, Douglas was accompanied by his wife Catherine Zeta Jones and their daughter Carys. Speaking about receiving the honour, Variety quoted Douglas saying, “It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling."