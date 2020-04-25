Avengers Fans Distraught As Marvel Announces Delay Of 'Doctor Strange's' Sequel

With the announcement of the delay in the release of upcoming Marvel films, fans of the franchise from all over the world have expressed their dismay about watching their favourite Avengers characters after such a long gap. Late on Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films. Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in productions being shut down, which has caused a domino effect in the meticulously planned theatrical release calendar all the way into 2022.

Here's a look at the updated MCU movie release slate:

Black Widow - November 6, 2020

Eternals - February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi - May 7, 2021

Spider-Man 3: November 5, 2021

Thor 4 - February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 - March 25, 2022

Black Panther II - May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 - July 8, 2022

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. This the second time that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer film is being delayed. Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally set for release in May 2021 before being bumped to November 2021 and is now slated for March 2022.

Fans react to Doctor Strange delay

Any news relating to the MCU films has always been an adrenaline rush for all its fans who have been awaiting the next phase of the Marvel world after the release of the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame exactly a year ago. After the announcement of the shift in the release dates of many films including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many took to their social media accounts to express themselves.

Have a look at some of the fan reactions:

Was to be expected, the downside of everything being connected is that if 1 gets delayed, all has to be delayed as well to preserve the timeline and events — illumiNadjim (@NadjimLeBoss) April 24, 2020

That's crazy. Almost two years away? Sad times. #MCU — Rob Bodine (@GSLLC) April 24, 2020

I’m about to become a DC fan I’m sick of marvel — Chilling🥶😎 (@Unbothered728) April 25, 2020

I CANT WAIT A WHOLE 2 YEARS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE 2 pic.twitter.com/Qondv8hBV6 — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) April 24, 2020

