Michael Strahan Tests COVID-19 Positive; 'GMA' Anchor Likely To Resume Work Remotely

As per a report on TMZ, Michael Strahan, who was a former professional football player and currently a host on “Good Morning America” alongside Robin Roberts, has tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the TMZ report, Michael Strahan has been quarantining for about a week now, which explains his absence from the daily morning news show. The report also stated that the television personality is not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever, but will appear on Good Morning America remotely.

Through his remote presence, Strahan is likely to update his fans and viewers alike regarding his health. As far as the exact location from which Michael Strahan's COVID-19 pathogen came from, it is unclear as to where and when he contracted the virus. Further details regarding Michael Strahan's health are yet to be made available in the public ambit.

When it all started:

Fans of Strahan, as per the very same report on TMZ, reportedly took the hint regarding his health situation when Strahan, who is also an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show, appeared on the same remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game. In addition to that, as per a report on Associated Press report he did remote appearances for the bulk of the season for the network’s Thursday night games, so that he can also adhere to his “GMA” schedule.

Michael Strahan is currently 49 years old. As far as Michael Strahan's return to the sets is concerned, it is unclear as to when will he be seen gracing his chair on the sets of "Good Morning America" again. As far as Michael Strahan's current career status is concerned, he has been a part of “Good Morning America” since the year of 2016 and has been a season regular on Fox's NFL coverage since his retirement post-Super Bowl's 2007 season.

