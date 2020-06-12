Michele Morrone Looks Strikingly Handsome In These Monochrome Pictures; See Here

Michele Morrone is a social media personality and a theatre artist. After working in theatres for a few years, the actor moved to work in movies. He is seen in several movies like Sirene, El juicio (Il processo), Come in Delfino, Renata Fonts, Squad 6, Medici, The Process and Milly Carlucci. The actor gained popularity after featuring in the film 365 days.

Michele Morrone has an active Instagram account and keeps his fans updated about his life through his various posts. The actor is quite fond of taking pictures and keeps posting them on his Instagram account. Here are some of the best shots in his favourite monochrome filter.

Michele Morrone's best pictures in a monochrome picture

Michele Morrone shared this picture on his Instagram account in a formal outfit. His tie was undone and he sat on a bed posing for a picture. He captioned the picture according to the gesture he was making in the picture, "Get away from here." (sic)

Another black and white picture that was found on Michele Morrone's Instagram is this picture. The actor seemed to be coming out of a pool. Referring to the intense look on his face, he captioned the picture sating a storm is coming.

This monochrome portrait on Michele Morrone's Instagram is a perfect picture to show one's mood. He made a goofy face in one and smiled in one and also looked straight into the camera in one picture, making his fans go crazy over it.

This picture on Michele Morrone's Instagram is one of the best pictures. With his hair undone and the beard look, the actor stared straight into the camera, showing off his ring fingers and his tattoo. He shared a series of pictures in a black shirt. The caption on his picture hinted that this look of his was from one his plays.

Michele Morrone shared this black and white portrait on his social media account and his fans went crazy over this picture. He looked dapper in the picture with a half-lit cigarette in his mouth and his hair messy. The top buttons of his white shirt were undone, making him look attractive.

