Is Anna Maria Sieklucka Dating Michele Morrone? Find Out More About The '365 DNI' Stars

365 DNI is a Polish film which released this year on February 2, 2020, in the international theatres. But the film has created quite a buzz, since its release on Netflix on June 7, 2020. The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and is the first instalment in a trilogy.

Since the film's release, fans are drooling over the lead actors-Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone. Michele plays, Don Massimo Torricelli, a mafia boss and Anna Maria plays Laura Biel, a corporate executive. The movie's popularity is making viewers curious to know the story of the actors personal lives. Hence fans are now wondering, Is Anna-Maria Sieklucka dating Michele Morrone?

Is Anna-Maria Sieklucka dating Michele Morrone?

Fans seem to have enjoyed the movie. But, the onscreen chemistry between the two 365 DNI actors has created several questions, whether they are a couple in real life as well. Reportedly, the 30-year-old actor Michele Morrone is single but his co-star Anna Maria seems to be committed.

So I finally watched 365 dni and wowwww the ending shattered me but michele and anna’s chemistry was excellent they’re the hottest — 𝒽𝑒𝓇𝑜 💜 𝒿𝑜 (@amourmihessa) April 9, 2020

Is Anna Maria Sieklucka married?

The polish actor Anna Maria Sieklucka isn’t married, but recently she posted a picture on her Instagram and captioned it as “Jedno. Private. I więcej nie będzie. Peace and love,”. This translates to “One. Private. And there will be no more. Peace and love.”

She doesn’t directly imply, that the man present with her is her boyfriend, anywhere in the post. But, this raises speculations as the actor has mentioned several times that she is seeing someone. Hence sadly for some fans, Anna Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone are not dating.

As Anna Maria did not tag the man next to her in the Instagram post, no details of him are available yet. His age, name, or the confirmed status of their relationship is not known yet.

During the promotions of 365 DNI, Michele Morrone openly admitted that he was dating his co-star, Anna Maria Sieklucka. But this was soon dismissed as a joke made by him. The two co-stars are just good friends despite their convincing on-screen chemistry.

Michele Morrone has been married in the past to an Italian fashion designer named Rouba Saadeh. The couple got married in 2014, but separated in 2018. Michele and Rouba have two sons named Marcud Morrone and Brado Morrone together. Moreover, Michele isn’t confirmed to be dating anyone as of now.

365 DNI

The story of 365 DNI known as 365 Days in English, follows the story of an executive played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, who is stuck in a spiritless relationship. She falls victim to a dominant mafia boss played by Michele Morrone. The mafia boss imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him. 365 DNI is now streaming on Netflix.

