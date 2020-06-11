Were The intimate Scenes in 365 DNI 'real'? A Fan Asked And The Leading Duo Answered

The film 365 DNI has garnered a huge fan-following since the time it was released. It traces a wild and steamy romance between an intimidating member of the mafia named Massimo and a girl named Laura, which has triggered a lot of chatter, including over topics such as romanticisation of kidnapping, and Stockholm Syndrome among others. The movie stars Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka and is shot in some stunning locations.

How did they film 365 DNI?

The movie 365 DNI has a lot of questions surrounding the way it was shot and how the two actors played their parts in the movie. There are a lot of intimate 365 DNI scenes that sometimes go overboard. A huge question in the minds of the audience, given the realism, was whether the intimate scenes were, indeed, real.

A fan on Twitter shared a live video interview that Michele Morrone was a part of. In the video, the interviewer asks Morrone whether these parts of the movie were 'real'. Michele gives a knowing laugh and asks her whether they looked real. She said how the chemistry between himself and Anna looked real in the movies.

"You and Anna, you know ... I mean, the sex part was real?"



"Looks real?"



"Does, honestly. So you and Anna, this chemistry, is it real? My God, it looks real"



Michele smartly responded that it looked real because they were good with their acting. Morrone confirmed that it was not real and they just acted the parts. He also said that it was not an uncommon question, and that he has had many people telling him that it looked real to them.

How was 365 DNI filmed? Where was it filmed?

The movie 365 DNI is directed by Barbara Bialowas. The movie is based on a novel written by Blanka Lipinska. The film’s primary actions take place in Sicily, where Laura meets Massimo for the very first time. The film, however, was shot in two locations, some parts of Warsaw, Poland and also in Italy.

The major locations where the movie was shot, as per a news source, are Warsaw, Mazowieckie and Niepolomice, Malopolskie. There are many scenes from the film where Laura and Massimo can be seen walking on the streets with a stream of shops on either side. There are also a lot of seaside locations in the movie that give the movie a scenic view. The exotic locations are shown so that there is an air of royalty and richness, which is what the character of Massimo is portrayed as.

There are many behind-the-scenes snips that are posted by fan pages of the movie. These snips show how the 365 DNI cast and crew had a lot of fun filming the movie. Here are two videos:

