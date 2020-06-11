Who Is Anna Maria Sieklucka? Find Out If She Is Dating '365 DNI' Co-star Michele Morrone

Polish erotic thriller film 365 DNI which released all over the world on February 2, 2020. However, the film created a lot of buzz for the erotic theme, when it started streaming on Netflix on June 7, 2020. Since its release, the 365 DNI stars Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka have gained much appreciation.

Anna Maria Sieklucka plays the lead role of Laura Biel, a corporate executive in the film. Michele Morrone played the role of Don Massimo Torricelli, the mafia boss who kidnaps Laura. Read on to know more about the 365 DNI actor Anna Maria Sieklucka.

Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka?

Anna Maria Sieklucka is a 28-year-old, Polish actor, who was born in Lublin, Poland. She completed her education from various institutions including, the Faculty of Puppetry in Wroclaw, Poland. The Polish actor shot to fame because of her role in 365 DNI, but Anna Maria has acted in various stage plays before she made her way into the movies. Before 365 DNI, she appeared in minor roles, in films like Na Dobre I na zie and Kuba Wojewodzki.

Is Anna Maria Sieklucka dating Michele Morrone?

Michele Morrone is the Italian actor who starred opposite Anna in 365 DNI. Seeing the pairs’ on-screen chemistry, fans have been wondering if the actors are dating in real life too. Surprisingly, during the promotions of 365 DNI, Michele Morrone openly admitted that he was dating his co-star, Anna Maria Sieklucka. However, this was soon dismissed as a mere joke made by him. The two 365 DNI co-stars are just good friends despite their convincing on-screen chemistry.

Michele Morrone was previously married to Rouba Saadeh, a 30-year-old fashion designer and has two sons with her. But, lately, the actor has admitted being single. Moreover, on several occasions, Anna Maria Sieklucka has mentioned that she is in a committed relationship.

Is Anna Maria Sieklucka dating someone else?

Anna Maria Seiklucka's Instagram, the actor has posted a picture with the caption “Jedno. Private. I więcej nie będzie. Peace and love,”. This translates to “One. Private. And there will be no more. Peace and love.” Although Anna is not implying anything directly, but the caption raises some speculations. As Anna Maria did not tag the man next to her in the Instagram post, no details of him are available as of yet. His name, age, or the confirmed status of their relationship is unknown. Reportedly, Anna Maria has not been married previously.

365 DNI

365 DNI is known as 365 Days in English, the film follows the journey of a corporate executive played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, who is stuck in a spiritless relationship and is looking for an escape. She falls victim to a dominant mafia boss played by Michele Morrone. The mafia boss imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him. 365 DNI is being appreciated by fans all around social media.

