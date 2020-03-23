The Debate
Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Chicagoans Sing Bon Jovi's 'Livin On Prayer' To Show Solidarity

US News

As most major cities across the world are put under lockdown in a bid to stem the drastic spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago decided to sing Bon Jovi’s song.

As most major cities across the world are put under lockdown in a bid to stem the drastic spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago decided to sing Bon Jovi’s famous song Livin on the prayer from their apartments to showcase solidarity. From policemen to beggars on the streets, every Chicagoan was seen signing along with violins, pianos and other instruments. Currently, the United States has confirmed over 34,000 cases of the coronavirus and as of March 23, at least 452 people have died. During the crisis, the videos were also shared on social media which showed everyone spreading positivity while being confined to their homes to practice social distancing. 

Bon Jovi joined the cause

The event organisers had reportedly said that they were overwhelmed with response they got from all over Chicago, and even Bon Jovi himself had announced that he was rehearsing to join the cause and urged everyone to stay safe during these “trying times”. He, himself recorded his 1986 classic and showcased support to people around the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on

