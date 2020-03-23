Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Chicagoans Sing Bon Jovi's 'Livin On Prayer' To Show Solidarity

As most major cities across the world are put under lockdown in a bid to stem the drastic spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago decided to sing Bon Jovi’s famous song Livin on the prayer from their apartments to showcase solidarity. From policemen to beggars on the streets, every Chicagoan was seen signing along with violins, pianos and other instruments. Currently, the United States has confirmed over 34,000 cases of the coronavirus and as of March 23, at least 452 people have died. During the crisis, the videos were also shared on social media which showed everyone spreading positivity while being confined to their homes to practice social distancing.

Even Bartlett Police night couldn’t resist joining in the Chicagoland area’s sing-along of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer" from the police station’s rooftop as a way of showing solidarity while Illinois shelters at home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.#chicagosingalong pic.twitter.com/HkFMHpKg3v — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) March 22, 2020

This man is sitting alone on a park bench - singing Bon Jovi's ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ by himself.



Until the end. Humanity...pic.twitter.com/3HY5tn5YCb

via RexChapman 03#SaturdayMorning — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) March 22, 2020

Participated in the @BonJovi #livingonaprayer #chicago singalong - video and all. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy 🙏 💚 🚲 pic.twitter.com/AicnIBwui6 — Bike Lane Uprising (@bikelaneuprise) March 22, 2020

So. I just sang Bon Jovi at the top of my lungs out my window. Another day in paradise. #chicago pic.twitter.com/wHA5qpznpq — CountessMCRmy 🥄🚨🤪🧜🏻‍♀️🌈 (@countessmry) March 22, 2020

Spotted exactly 3 people on their balconies singing Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer here in Chicago's West Loop. It is also just 29 degrees F.



We'll have plenty more evenings to get this right. pic.twitter.com/o8FKv93wKc — Andy Sternberg (@andysternberg) March 22, 2020

My parents really wanted to participate in the big Chicago sing along to @BonJovi and it did not go as planned pic.twitter.com/dasi1CHLtn — Salty (@saltyrubin) March 22, 2020

Bon Jovi joined the cause

The event organisers had reportedly said that they were overwhelmed with response they got from all over Chicago, and even Bon Jovi himself had announced that he was rehearsing to join the cause and urged everyone to stay safe during these “trying times”. He, himself recorded his 1986 classic and showcased support to people around the world.

