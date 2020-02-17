Vin Diesel's 'Fast 9' Will Have Audience Questioning Physics, Says Michelle Rodriguez

Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious franchise has evidently been one of the most successful film franchises in recent times. The film's latest installment Fast and Furious 9 is all set to release on the silver screen soon. The makers of the film recently revealed a four-minute-long trailer for Fast and Furious 9 which showcased some high-octane action sequences. Now, Michelle Rodriguez, who plays the role of Letty in the franchise, has stated that the film will have some questionable physics in it.

Michelle Rodriguez on Fast and Furious 9's physics

Michelle Rodriguez was speaking to a leading news daily in the US when she was asked about the film's high-speed action sequences. The actor was quick to answer that this time around, fans are going to have a lot of questions when it comes to physics.

Michelle expressed laughingly that the audience can expect to be left confused with the realism of the action as science hasn't been paid much attention to this time around. As per reports, Michelle jokingly stated that there are a lot of scenes where the audience will be left surprised about the physics of the action sequence.

Actor Vin Diesel had also previously revealed what is the best part of shooting action sequences for the Fast and Furious franchise. The actor had revealed that most of the car stunts which look crazy on-screen are done by stuntmen due to contractual boundaries. But, the actor likes to film fighting sequences with hand-to-hand combat, which according to him are the best part of shooting a Fast and Furious film.

Image courtesy - Fast and Furious 9 Instagram

