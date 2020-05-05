'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer's Website Crashes After She Announces 'Midnight Sun'

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer left her novel fans in a frenzy when she announced that a new Twilight novel titled Midnight Sun is on the way. This announcement led to her website being crashed by fans. But soon, it was restored and fans read a personal message from the writer herself regarding this brand new novel.

'Twilight' fans crash Stephenie Meyer’s website

Author Stephenie Meyer’s YA vampire novel Twilight became an instant hit in 2005. Over the years, the novel series gained cult classic status. Its popularity also led to an entire movie series being produced by Summit Entertainment.

The last Twilight novel released back in 2008. But recently, Stephenie Meyer was thrilled to announce that a new Twilight novel titled Midnight Sun will be hitting the stands in August. This announcement made Twilight fans go crazy and they ended up crashing Meyer’s website on the day of the book’s announcement.

It all started when fans noticed a ticking clock on Meyer’s website and her production house Fickle Fish’s page. A media portal was quick to report that Stephenie Meyer could be launching a book soon. Many ardent Twilight fans even guessed that the ticking clock was an announcement for Meyer’s novel Midnight Sun. So when the ticking clock stopped at zero on Monday morning, the heavy traffic led to the website’s crash.

However, Stephenie Meyer’s team was quick to restore the website. This helped fans receive a personalised message from Twilight author herself.

Stephenie wrote, “I’m happy to announce that Midnight Sun is finally (very close to) ready! And will be in bookstores on August 4th.” She further added “I hope this announcement doesn’t seem ill-timed; I really considered delaying the release until the world was back to normal. However, 1) who knows when that will be? And 2) you guys have waited long enough. Much longer than long enough, actually”.

The Twilight author also said, “Working on a book for more than thirteen years is a strange experience. I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird”. She continued, “The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you. But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you”.

