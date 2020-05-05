'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer To Release A New Book Titled 'Midnight Sun'

The Twilight film franchise has been one of the most popular fantasy romance films to date. The films were based on Stephenie Meyer’s books by the same name. The author has now announced that she will be releasing a new companion novel of the franchise titled Midnight Sun and fans cannot keep calm. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Stephenie Meyer to release a new book, Midnight Sun

Stephenie Meyer had been teasing her fans by adding a countdown clock on her website that was to end on Monday. The clock was also featured on the social media pages of her production house, Fickle Fish Films. Many fans had been anticipating a new book with a fresh story or another perspective.

The countdown ended on Monday but Stephenie Meyer’s website crashed. Many fans were not able to access the website to know what the announcement was. Stephenie Meyer then announced in a video that she will be releasing her new book titled Midnight Sun on August 4, 2020.

While talking about her decision to announce the coronavirus pandemic, Stephenie Meyer said that it is surely a “crazy time”. However, she was unsure about making the announcement. She added that many fans have been waiting for this book for a long time and hence, it would be unfair if she had to push the announcement even further.

Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun will be re-telling the story of Twilight but this time it will be from Edward Cullen’s perspective instead of Bella Swan’s. The author was all set to release the book in 2008 but a manuscript of her book was leaked on the internet. She then posted a partial rough draft but never released the entire book.

