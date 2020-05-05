New Twilight Book 'Midnight Sun's' Announcement Leads To A Meme Fest On Twitter

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer recently took to her website and announced that she will be soon releasing her book Midnight Sun. This brand new novel will talk about Bella and Edward’s love story through Edward’s perspective. This brand new book announcement has already caused an uproar among Twilight fans and has led to a meme fest.

Twilight fans welcome ‘Midnight Sun’ news with meme fest

Twilight is considered to be one of the most popular YA novel series. The first Twilight novel out of the four-part book series was released in 2005. The novel series won several awards. Twilight’s popularity led to a five-part film series as well. Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart played the role of Bella Swan in this adaptation.

Both the young stars rose to immense popularity because of their roles. Now, Twilight writer Stephenie Meyer recently announced that a new Twilight novel titled Midnight Sun is on the way. The first three books in the Twilight series were through Bella’s perspective and the last book was written through Jacob Black’s perspective. But now, Midnight Sun’s YA tale will be narrated through Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Stephenie Meyer took to her website and said, “I’m happy to announce that Midnight Sun (very close to) ready! And will be in bookstores on August 4th.” Stephenie further wrote, “I hope this announcement doesn’t seem ill-timed; I really considered delaying the release until the world was back to normal. However, 1) who knows that will be? And 2) you guys have waited long enough. Much longer than long enough, actually”.

Stephenie Meyer also talked about her journey of writing Midnight Sun. She wrote, “Working on a book for more than thirteen years is a strange experience. I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you”.

The Twilight writer further added, “But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you. We had a lot of fun, didn’t we? We found kindred spirits that are still in our lives now. I hope going back to the beginning of Bella’s and Edward’s story reminds you of all that fun, too”. Twilight fans were quick to respond to the Midnight Sun announcement on Twitter. They welcomed this brand new book announcement with a meme fest on Twitter. Take a look.

Robert Pattinson when Summit Entertainment approaches him about playing Edward Cullen once again in the #MidnightSun movie pic.twitter.com/VHjinacvIf — ✰ allison polk ✰ (@allipolk) May 4, 2020

me trying to hide my inner 13 year olds excitement over a new twilight book as a full grown adult #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/Gg6D8sCAXY — tori (@torilynncrain) May 4, 2020

So basically, we meet again on twitter in exactly 3 months to do this all again & go crazy over every page of #MidnightSun, right? I’m Very excited! pic.twitter.com/LYF4lhQddC — bogeykat (@bogeykat) May 5, 2020

