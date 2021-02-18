'Mom' To End After 8th Season, Allison Janney Bids Adieu To The Sitcom

On Wednesday, CBS had announced that their hit sitcom Mom will be ending with season 8. The series finale will debut on May 6 this year and will be the first season to not feature Anna Farris in the lead role. The actress had left before her season began and her arc in the series concluded when her character Christy went off to law school. Following the Scary Movie star's exit, Allison Janney takes over as the lead in the current season.

Mom season 8 is its final season

Mom Season 8 will be the finale season to air on CBS and will bring the arcs of several characters to a close, including Allison Janney's Bonney Plunkett. The series was created by Chuck Lorre, who created several hit sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. Mom follows Christy (Faris), a newly sober single mom raising two children, reuniting with her critical, estranged mother, Bonnie (Janney).

Just this week, Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress Allison Janney said on the Ellen Degeneres Show about missing her co-star in the finale season. She added that the cast was happy for Farris and was "grateful" that the series could continue for one last season. She said that she was glad that the series was able to tell the stories of women in recovery, and now that people loved Mom, they will continue to tell such stories as much as possible.

After Christy's departure in season 7, the series began to focus more on the lives of Bonney Plunkett and her support group friends. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston and William Fichtner also feature in recurring roles throughout the series. Mom's departure in the final season resembles that of another NBC sitcom Superstore. The series lead America Ferrera was written out of the show after the actress departed from the show prior to Season 6. Other sitcoms like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Wynonna Earp, Shrill, The Bold Type, Animal Kingdom, Black Lightning and Supergirl also will conclude soon after their current or upcoming seasons, so fans may have to bid good-bye to several of their favourite sitcoms this year.

Mom season 8 cast and plot

Mom was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Baker and starred Allison Janney and Anna Farris as the dysfunctional mother-daughter pair as they go on a tumultuous yet hilarious journey of becoming sober. The series with two women as leads became groundbreaking in the mature portrayal of a mother-daughter relationship and received two Emmy Awards and five nominations as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Janney. Recently, Mom got nominated for three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Fichtner) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Pressly).

