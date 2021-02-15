Where To Watch 'Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar'? The Bridesmaids Duo Are Back To Comedy

Since her sorrowful sayonara from Saturday Night Live, everybody is wanting to know when is Kirsten Wiig coming back to impress fans once again. Though she has been a regular cameo in movies and is known for her elaborate voice work in the Despicable Me franchise, what bothered fans the most is that she hadn't revisited writing movies since her blockbuster 2011's Bridesmaids. The waiting days are finally over because the writing duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are back to the enchanting audience with their comedy film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, in which they're starring too. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Also Read - Dwayne Johnson Shares Picture While On A Stroll With Daughter, Calls Her 'great Equalizer'

Also Read - Where Was 'Palmer' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Of American Drama Film

Where to watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar?

Barb and Star streaming is available via premium video on demand. Viewers can rent or purchase the movie for a nominal amount on the Google or Amazon store. Since it's affiliated with Lionsgate, it's hard to say whether Netflix may get its hand on the movie soon. As of now, Barb and Star full movie is only available in the premium market, which means that the purchase options are also limited.

The movie follows the hilarious journey of two best friends, who leave their small Midwestern town to go on a vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. Along the way, they encounter love, adventure and everything in-between as they find themselves trapped in a villain's ploy. The movie also stars Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dorman in his first-time comedy role.

Funnily, the movie was marketed in a Stranger Things-Esque theme the whole time, so when the trailer finally dropped, viewers were shocked to see the end results. The film sat well with critics as well, as they showered the duo for their wit and charms on-screen and off-screen. Amidst the winter chills and of course, the pandemic, this tropical-themed comedy-adventure feels like a great escape to the Hawaiian beds of sunshine and dolphins.

Watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer here -

Also Read - 'Men In Black 3' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This Sci-fi Action Comedy

Also Read - Kings Of America: Amy Adams Set To Reunite With Adam McKay For The Netflix Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.