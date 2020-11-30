Miles Teller Admits To Being "blown Away" After Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming action drama film starring Tom Cruise in the lead as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It features Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Now Tiles revels his feeling of watching the movie and playing the character.

Miles Teller was Blown Away After Watching Top Gun 2, talks playing Goose’s son

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Miles Teller shared his thoughts on how the audiences will react to Top Gun: Maverick. He said that playing Goose’s child and getting to continue a storyline that was established in “such a powerful way” all those years ago, there is a lot of history there. The actor thinks when audience realizes the character he plays is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit them. Tiller mentioned that he was able to see the movie a couple weeks ago. He stated that the film just blew him away, and his wife said, “That might be the best film I have ever seen.” She cried multiple times, he noted.

Miles Tiller said that he does not thinks it would be possible to recreate what they did with all of the practical flying. He asserted that one hopes to be part of something that lasts forever, and he thinks that they might have done that. The actor mentioned that the movie is fun, entertaining, emotional, and high-octane. He stated that there is a lot of heart in the story, and he cannot wait for people to see it. For fans of the original, he thinks they are going to be grinning from ear-to-ear the whole time. The film is going to give them what they want, he noted.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel of 1986 film Top Gun, being released after 34 years of the original. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the screenplay is by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Like several other projects it has faced release date issue due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Top Gun 2 is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 2, 2021.

