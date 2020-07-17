Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson & Other Celebrity Couples Who Are Setting PDA Goals In Quarantine

According to world statistics, there are several couples who are headed to divorce because of being forced to coop up together for 24 hours, due to the Pandemic. But these celebrity couples of Hollywood are setting major couple goals with their social media PDA. Right from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, here are top celebrities who are having a really good time together in quarantine.

Hollywood couples who are having a good time in quarantine

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson began dating shortly after Miley Cyrus separated from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple has been staying together in quarantine and is often spotted around in their locality. Most of the time, the couple is spotted twinning in outfits, buying essentials.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' dating rumours started sparking when the couple featured together in the song 'Senorita. The couple soon confirmed their relationship on their social media accounts. In this ongoing pandemic, the couple has been staying together and it seems they have grown more fond of each other.

Also Read: Singer Camila Cabello Talks About Her Struggle With OCD, Says She Was Desperate For Relief

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018. The couple has been married after dating for several months. The two have been setting major couple goals with their pictures on social media as well as their public appearances. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been spending their time in quarantine and have been enjoying their time together.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus And Beau Cody Simpson Get Groovy In Their Latest Video; Watch Here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot on May 1, 2019, surprising their fans. The couple has been setting major couple goals and currently, they are expecting their first child together. The couple is often spotted around going out for a walk or grabbing a bite in the nearby restaurant.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Has Collaborated Only Once With THESE Popular Music Artists

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are living together in quarantine in LA. One of the most-loved couples of Hollywood, Ben and Ana are loving their time in quarantine and have grown fonder of each other. They are often spotted together taking their pets for a stroll. They began dating in March and have often claimed that they love spending time together.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus To Sophie Turner: These Hollywood Stars Are Slaying In Daisy Dukes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.