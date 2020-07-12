Miley Cyrus Has Collaborated Only Once With THESE Popular Music Artists

After facing a huge downfall in her career, Miley Cyrus re-invented her image by delivering hit singles. However, over the years the singer has collaborated with several artists of the music industry and has ended up giving iconic chartbuster releases. Fans hail the singer for her empowering and quirky lyrics. Here’s a list of musicians that have featured on hit Miley Cyrus’ songs only once.

Miley Cyrus ft. Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey

Don’t Call Me Angel is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus in collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey. It was released as the lead single of the film Charlie’s Angels which is based on the television series of the same name. Don’t Call Me Angel is a pop and trap song with hip-hop infused in it. Lyrically, the song essays the power of women, who don't want to be called 'Angel'. It pays respect to all the girls who make their own money and are trying to become successful in their lives.

Miley Cyrus ft. RuPaul

Cattitude is a song by Miley Cyrus which was recorded for the second extended play She Is Coming. Featuring RuPaul, Cattitude was jointly written by both the singers including Wyatt, Miettinen and Juber. The R&B pop song revolves around singlehood and gratitude. Other artists who appear on She Is Coming, include Swae Lee, Ghostface Killah, and Mike WiLL Made-It. Some songs off of that album, such as “Mother’s Daughter” even earned her nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Miley Cyrus ft. Dolly Parton

Featuring Dolly Parton, Rainbowland is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus. The singer has also referred to Dolly Parton as her godmother. Rainbowland is a country legend song from Miley Cyrus’ Younger Now album. Lyrically, the song describes different races, religions and races. It essays how everyone should come together and celebrate their differences. It gives out the message of being together but existing in peace with it because a rainbow will not be a rainbow if all the colours of it are taken away.

Miley Cyrus ft. French Montana

FU is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus in collaboration with French Montana. This song from her Bangerz album revolves around the relationships and heartbreak. Lyrically, the song reveals the story of a couple, but one of them catches other cheating on them after accidentally looking at their cell phone.

