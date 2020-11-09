Miley Cyrus Talks About Divorce With Liam Hemsworth, Says She 'didn't Spend Time Crying'

Singer Miley Cyrus grabbed the headlines when she announced her split with Liam Hemsworth merely after eight months of tying the knot with each other. Now, during her recent interaction in a Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, the singer unveiled how she deals with grief and loss in her life. Making a reference to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, the singer went on to say that there is some kind of stigma that gets attached to a cold woman who actually moves on.

She added that there she has gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the past years. She recalled her divorce and mourned for her super close grandma who recently passed away. Miley also remembered how she lost her house in Malibu due to a fire. However, the singer explained that she did not spend too much time ‘crying over it’.

Revealing the reason about the same, Miley Cyrus opined that she didn’t cry not because she was cold or was trying to avoid something, but it was because she was going to change it. The singer just continued to be active in what she could control, otherwise, according to her, one just ends up feeling that they are trapped. Detailing more about how she deals with trauma, the singer said that her coping tool isn’t crying. Instead, she always tries to move forward and heal through movement. She further said that she heals through meeting new people and travelling to new places. As you lose one person, a new person comes into your life, she said.

Back in December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth got hitched in a private wedding ceremony in their home at Nashville, Tennessee. However, in August 2019 the singer announced their split which sent all her fans into a state of frenzy. Just eleven days after the announcement, Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce citing ‘irresponsible differences’. Post the divorce, Miley has dated Kaitlynn Carter and Australian singer Cody Simpson. Miley is single currently as she announced her breakup with Simpson back in August, this year (2020).

