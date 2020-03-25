Miley Cyrus’ Quirky Pictures And Videos On Instagram That Are Fun To See

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Her music has a range of variety of styles, including pop, country, and hip hop. She is considered to be one of the most successful entertainers, who successfully transitioned from a child artist. Her awards and accolades include being on the Time 100 List in 2018 and 2014, being MTV’s Artist of the Year (2013), ranking 62nd on Billboard’s Top 125 Artists of All Time (2019), and more.

Along with being an overachiever, Miley is also an internet sensation today. The singer has 105 million followers on Instagram and she makes sure to keep them entertained with her fun and quirky posts. Check out a few of such quirky posts below-

Miley Cyrus’s quirky pictures on Instagram

It is the perfect monochrome picture of Miley Cyrus. She has left her hair open and given them a messy look. She has worn a black halter neck top. She is seen giving a goofy face expression

This is a picture from the New Year. Miley Cyrus has worn a red pants and a blue crop top. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and worn red boot heels. She has worn silver bracelets and rings. She is seen in her usual confident self in this picture.

This is from Halloween. Miley Cyrus is seen wearing a blue knee-length dress with a deep V-neck and white floral print. She has tied her hair with a multi-coloured clip. Miley can be seen dancing with a skeleton here.

Miley is seen wishing Bangerz on their sixth anniversary. She is seen wearing a black and white checkered high-waist pants and a white sleeve-less bralette. She has applied natural makeup and a bold red lipstick.

Miley is seen showing off her tattoos in this monochrome video. She has worn a t-shirt. She has left her hair open and worn a cap.

Miley Cyrus's public image and performances have often sparked many controversies and media coverage. The singer started her career when she was eleven years old, as Hannah Montana, and hasn't looked back since. Miley Cyrus has also often been a part of many controversial instances due to her past relationships. The star came out to her mother as pansexual when she was 14 years old and has had diverse options in the matter. Miley Cyrus is truly among the boldest and most savage celebrities in today's date.

