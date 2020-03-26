Miley Cyrus Talks About Her Infamous Grammys 2008 Look; Says 'looked Completely Insane'

Miley Cyrus recently connected with Hailey Bieber on her Instagram Livestream chat. The two talked about how their makeup preferences have changed through time. Miley Cyrus also remembered her look from the Grammy Awards in 2008, and shared her thoughts about the look.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Adopt A Pet Puppy Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Miley and Hailey talk about makeup

The two divas Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber revealed that both of them applied a tad bit makeup before the livestream began. They discussed about how different their approaches are when it comes to makeup. Miley shared that her makeup was heavily influenced by RuPaul and Dolly Parton. She talked about how they go for bold looks and that she also tries to overdo everything.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus’ Quirky Pictures And Videos On Instagram That Are Fun To See

Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, spoke about how she prefers to have a natural beat. She said that she needs a bit of attitude with it. She then demonstrated a nude eyeshadow palette that had a little bit of sparkle. She also showed a neutral powder blush and a glow highlighter to achieve her look. She also shared that her go-to look is a highlighter.

ALSO READ | Goofy Pictures Of Miley Cyrus That You Must Not Miss; See Photos

Miley Cyrus was asked by Hailey about her thoughts when it comes to her look at the Grammy Awards in 2008. Miley said that she looked insane in that look and said that she had about five pounds of hair. She talked about how she had become a part of a viral meme because of her thin eyebrows and dark accentuated eyeliner.

Here are Miley Cyrus' Grammy 2008 photos:

ALSO READ | List Of Miley Cyrus' Songs That Seem To Be About Liam Hemsworth; Check It Out

Miley and Hailey also talked about their significant others in the video. Miley shared that when she told Cody Simpson about the no-makeup makeup, he said that all she does is lie to him. Hailey also talked about how Justin Bieber already knew about her no-makeup makeup look and also liked it.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Looks Prove That She Is A Fashion Icon; See Pictures

Source: Miley Cyrus Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.