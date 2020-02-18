Miley Cyrus Best Foot-tapping Dance Numbers To Add To Your Party Playlist

Miley Cyrus is a popular American singer who initially gained prominence in 2006 with her portrayal of Hannah Montana in the popular Television series of the same name. She has churned out a list of several popular and hit songs in her singing career. The pop star was also in the "Times 100 list" in the year 2008 and 2014 and also ranked 62nd on "Billboard's Top 125 Artists of All Time list in 2019". Below listed are some of the popular dance numbers by the singing sensation-

Miley Cyrus's best dance numbers to add to your playlist

Decision

The popular song Decision was a collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Borgore. This song was from the album Decisions – EP and was released in 2012. It was a song from the genre of pop music and focused on the themes of love and dance.

Come Get it Bae

In this song, Pharrell Williams collaborated with Miley Cyrus to make it a super hit. Miley Cyrus was a featured artist in the album. The song was released in the year 2014. It was a love song in the pop genre and was well-received by fans and critics upon its release.

Fall Down

Popular artist Will.i.am collaborated with Miley Cyrus for the Fall Down song. This song was an instant hit upon its release in 2013. Both the singers got many nominations for the song as it was one of the best collaborations of the year.

We Can’t Stop

This song of Miley Cyrus is a popular pop genre song. Sung by Miley Cyrus under the album of The Dome: Summer 2013. One cannot help but groove to this foot-tapping number whenever it is played at any party.

Someone Else

‘Someone Else’ is a song sung by Miley Cyrus for her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013. "Someone Else" is a super Cyrus song influenced by electronic dance music. Cyrus collaborated this song with Mike Will Made-It, MoZella, P-Nasty, Don Skipper III and Rock City during the song-writing process. The production of ‘Someone Else’ was handled by Mike Will Made-It and P-Nasty.

