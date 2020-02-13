Miley Cyrus Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Pictures, Asks Fans To 'swipe Right, But Hurry'

Miley Cyrus has opted for several out fo the box looks. Her Instagram is proof that she dons risque outfits. The Wrecking Ball singer wore a stylish outfit for the Marc Jacobs show at the New York Fashion Week but had a slight wardrobe malfunction. Her reaction to the wardrobe malfunction is priceless.

Miley Cyrus had just walked the Marc Jacobs show at the NYFW

Miley Cyrus shared a series of Instagram images with her latest look. She is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs show, giving glimpses to an array of paparazzi on the sidewalk. The pictures look fine. However, from up close, the 27-year-old singer’s bosom sticks out of the deep plunging neckline. Miley Cyrus’ reaction to the whole incident was rather hilarious. She shared her pictures from the incident on her Instagram, even the one showing her breast. She captioned it, “Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.”

Miley Cyrus shared the following post:

The pictures that Miley posted clearly showed her chic two-piece black and white crop top and high waist pant. The collared top had tassel detailing and also a risqué neckline. However, Miley’s breasts were captured up close. The singer took the entire wardrobe malfunction rather sportingly and shared the following image.

Image Credits: Miley Cyrus Instagram

In other news, Miley Cyrus is often in the headlines for her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. She is also reportedly dating Cody Simpson and share videos with her new beau on her IG. She often shares most about her life on social media.

