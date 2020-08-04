Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars & Other Celebrities Who Do Not Use Their Real Names, See The List

Celebrities like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars have made it big in Hollywood. However, some of the most acclaimed household names that fans know today are stage names. Many celebs paved their own ways, adopting a stage name to make it big in the industry. These celebrities birth names are different from what fans thought they were. Here is a collection of celebrities who go by their stage names. In some cases, the reason behind why they forgo their birth names is interesting too. Check out the list here:

Miley Cyrus

Popstar Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular singers in the world. Her discography ranges from country to pop. She rose to fame as a child artist by essaying the role of a musician in the television sitcom Hannah Montana. Miley Cyrus’ birth name is Destiny Hope Cyrus. Her parents reportedly called her ‘smiley’ when she was a baby. The reason being she always had a grin on her face. She legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus back in the year 2009.

The Weeknd

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd reportedly chose his stage name after leaving his home as a teenager. He reportedly said that he grabbed all his belongings and left in a shitty van one weekend. He had to remove ‘e’ from the word because there was already a Canadian band with the name Weekend.

Bruno Mars

The Uptown Funk singer literally used his nickname as his stage name. As per media reports, the artist was nicknamed Bruno because he was chubby when he was a baby. His real name is Peter Gene Hernandez. He explained the reason behind this name to a music portal saying that his name was kept after a fat wrestler namely ‘Bruno Sammartino’. He added that his dad nicknamed him because he was chunky. Bruno concluded the interview saying that Mars was added later by him because most of the girls think he is out of the world.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is another prominent face of the music industry. The real name of the Roar singer is Katheryn Hudson. As per media reports, Perry adopted her mother’s last name to avoid confusion with actor Kate Hudson.

