Miley Cyrus Calls Herself 'queen Of Photo Dumping', Shares Number Of Old Pictures

This is not the first time that singer Miley Cyrus has shared her pictures from the old times on her Instagram. She posts quite actively on social media and has been lately posting photos and videos of herself from back in the day. Here latest post has a new piece of her “photo dumpings”, which has a collection of her photos from the past. While some of them are from her shows and magazine which have been seen before, some of them are the ones that have not been seen before.

Miley Cyrus shares new load of “photo dumpings”

Miley wrote in the caption of her new post, “Who’s the queen of photo dumping?", and the very first picture in the collection shows her pointing at herself. The picture is from her famous show Hannah Montana. The following photo is a selfie taken by her, where she looks visibly younger. Another picture shows a popular magazine cover that features both her and Selena Gomez, which reads, “Miley & Selena pregnant by the same man”. While another picture is a selfie from the moment when she appears to be getting her hair and make-up done.

One of the photos is from her childhood, where she is seen flashing her teeth for the camera. The last picture from the collection shows her old picture from what appears to be a recording studio. Her followers sent all kinds of amused reactions in the comments section, with the photo of the magazine cover featuring her and Selena getting the most attention out of them all. Some even commented saying that they want a world tour, in reference to one of the shared pictures.

Mile Cyrus received fame and success from a very young age, featuring as a singing sensation in the hit show Hannah Montana. The show had a successful run on television from 2006 to 2011. She has also appeared in shows such as Black Mirror, Two and a Half Men and more. Along with her own list of hit songs and albums, Cyrus has also collaborated with other pop artists in songs such as Don't Call Me Angel, Send It On and others.

