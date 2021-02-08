Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Abs And Belly Button Piercing In Black Monokini; Watch

On February 7, 2021, pop star Miley Cyrus took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself. In the mirror selfie video, Miley can be seen flaunting her toned abs in a black monokini. The singer shared the video just two days before her performance at the annual championship game of the National Football League- Super Bowl. Take a look at Miley’s latest video raising the temperature through her svelte body.

Miley Cyrus abs give major fitness goals to fans

Also read: When Miley Cyrus Allegedly Climbed Up A Famous Hollywood Landmark Naked; Details Inside

In the short video clip, Miley can be seen standing in front of a mirror capturing a video of herself while flaunting her toned abs. One can see her wearing a two-piece checkered black bikini and flaunting her various tattoos and pierced belly button. While capturing the video, Miley was listening to rapper Saweetie’s club-ready song Tap In. Miley captioned the video as “THIRST TAP IN” with a string of sports emoticons and a black heart.

Also read: Miley Cyrus Says She Finds Female Bodies More Attractive Than Male Bodies

As soon as the video was uploaded, Miley’s fans were quick enough to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “YOU’RE A QUEEN” with a red heart and a fire emoticon. Another fan commented, “WE ARE READY” with a fire emoji. A user commented, “YOU'RE SO FLAWLESS DON’T EVER CHANGE I LOVE YOU” with a black heart. Another one wrote, “This Body Girl” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Miley Cyrus photos

Miley Cyrus is an active Instagram user. She frequently treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On the same day, the pop star shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an oversized green jersey and denim shorts. She wore black boots and accessorised herself with silver bracelets and rings. Miley wore subtle makeup and kept her short blonde hair loose. She flaunted her bright smile while posing with a colourful background. As part of the caption, she wrote, “SOUNDCHECK & then GAME ON!” with a string of sports emoticons and red hearts.

Also read: Miley Cyrus Wishes Godmother Dolly Parton On Her Birthday, Dresses Up Like Her

Many of her fans and followers complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Paul Hanlon commented, “Good luck. Smash it out the park” with several fire and star emoticons. Alessandro Michele dropped several red hearts. A fan page commented, “YOU ARE SO PRETTY, QUEEN. I LOVE UU” with several red hearts.

Image Source: Miley Cyrus Instagram

Also read: Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Brother Liam's Birthday With Childhood Pic Of '3 Years Ago'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.