Noah Cyrus Opens Up On Struggles Of Living In Miley Cyrus' Shadow In New Song Young & Sad

The Cyrus family has yet another popular singer besides Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus - Noah Cyrus. The younger Cyrus released her debut in 2016 called Make Me followed by four albums. Just last week she released another song called Young & Sad which is about her woes while growing up in the shadow of the more popular, Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus' sister, Noah Cyrus opens up about living in the shadows

During an Instagram live session, Miley Cyrus' sister, Noah Cyrus opened up about her latest song and how the lyrics were meant for her elder sister. She also revealed how she felt while growing up in the shadow of the more successful Cyrus. Noah pointed out one particular line from the lyrics of Young & Sad which was about Miley. In it, she compared Miley to "sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go" while herself as "was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows".

Image credit: Noah Cyrus Instagram

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Celebrates 3rd Anniversary Of 'Malibu', A Tribute To Ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth

Speaking about it further, Noah Cyrus said she had a "hard time" growing up as "Miley's little sister". She also called the whole experience "absolutely unbearable". Noah is the youngest daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish.

Image credit: Noah Cyrus Instagram

Also Read: Miley Cyrus And Justin Bieber Share Adorable Pictures On Mother's Day

Noah Cyrus further opened up saying that she penned down these lyrics because she was always told by everyone she would be in the shadows. She also said how she sometimes felt she was not enough in some way. Noah also said she wanted to talk about the meanings behind the song because it was a big part of her life.

Noah Cyrus' Young & Sad is a part of her album called The End of Everything. The song was released on Friday, May 15, 2020. Watch the video here:

Also Read: Kaitlynn Carter Opened Up About Her Breakup With Miley Cyrus, Said It Left Her "swirling"

However, this is not the first time that Noah spoke up about living in the shadows of her more successful sibling. In a recent interview with an entertainment magazine, she also opened about her difficulties with being known simply as "Hannah Montana's sister". But despite all this, Miley Cyrus' sister seems proud to be a part of the Cyrus family and even etched the moniker on her hands.

I don’t even “stan” noah cyrus but y’all do give her the hardest time about her looks and constantly comparing her to miley, I’m glad she is carving out her own career path and a unique sound for herself because her talent is pretty evident. pic.twitter.com/Dpd4nq9mxG — no one (@MILEYSTATTZ) May 15, 2020

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Takes A Dig At Miley Cyrus; Says He Got Brother Liam Out Of 'Malibu'

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Blushes & Smiles As Cody Simpson Reads Out His Poetry For Her; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.