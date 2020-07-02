Actor Sofia Vergara Shows How To Slay Affordable Fashion In An Uber-cool Look

Sofia Vergara is known for her sartorial choices apart from her acting chops. She is quite active on social media and shares casual-chic looks on the photo-sharing platform regularly. Recently, she showed her followers how to slay casual-chic looks on a budget with a pair from her Walmart Collection. Read on:

Sofia Vergara's style

The Modern Family actor posts pictures of herself on the photo-sharing platform wearing distinct outfits. Recently, she also showed-off vivid pieces from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label to her 19.3 million followers on Instagram. The actor has created a hashtag #FashionSelfi and combined the brand’s $19 Costa Rica sleeveless floral top with a pair of ripped Bagi boyfriend jeans. The combination is currently on sale for $23, which is far less from the usual price of $28.

Walmart Collection

Sofia Vergara completed the look by wearing almost-transparent footwear featuring a sky-high wedge platform. The slip-on sandal fitting Vergara’s foot with a peep-toe PVC strap is a show-stealer. The actor sported a shiny gold bracelet and pendant. She also kept her middle-parted hair loose flaunting her pink and white combination of clothes in the IGTV video. Check out the actor’s social media post:

Besides her jeans line, the Escape from Planet Earth star also features in ads for Foster Grant modelling styles from her debut collection with the brand. So, in another Instagram post, Sofia Vergara donned her $31 Sofia readers in a red leopard shaded frame. The actor teamed it up with a blush pink linen suit with pleated pants.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompson

Also read: Khloe Kardashian Gives Sneak Peek Of Kylie Jenner's Pink Private Jet Worth $50 Million

She completed her monotone ensemble with a pair of similar shaded strappy heels. Featuring a velvet finish and a thicker strap across the toe, it is the perfect footwear move for Vergara who prefers sky-high heels over flat designs. She kept her wavy hair loose and rounded off the look with statement earrings. Check out her photo on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara’s experience in the fashion industry has been ahead of eyewear and stylish looks. The actor has been campaigning for plush brand Dolce & Gabbana. One can easily recreate her looks without shopping from high-budgeted brands and use their creativity for a perfect combination like Sofia Vergara’s attires.

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Pet History; From Rocky The Boxer To White & Black Pomeranians

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'