Miley Cyrus' Experimental Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From; See Pics

Miley Cyrus is one of the finest singers the world has ever witnessed. After establishing herself as a stellar performer in Disney's teen-age drama Hannah Montana, Miley paved her way to Hollywood. She became a sensation in no time with her films like The Last Song, LOL amid others. But it was Miley Cyrus' music albums and amazing soundtracks, which gave her global recognition. Apart from her melodious voice, the Best of Both Worlds singer is widely adored for her bold looks or edgy hairdos. Take a look at the times, Miley Cyrus impressed her admirers with her experimental looks.

All Black Leather Look

Miley Cyrus' love for leather outfits is not new. The stunning diva is often spotted in leather attires, at red-carpet events, concerts etc. In this Miley Cyrus' Instagram photo she looks spectacular. Dressed in an all-black leather outfit, Miley sure took the classic biker-jacket look to the next level. With red white patchwork on the sleeves and red stripe on the top-wear, this bold look of he singing sensation is highly flattering. Not to miss her blonde hair colour with a front asymmetric bang.

The Fluorescent Green Dress

For the cover page of Wall Street Journal magazine, Miley Cyrus instead of wearing boring drapes, opted for this bright green-coloured leather-fabric dress. The Wrecking Ball singer went all out with her makeup and experimental with the brightest shades in her eye-shadow palette. She wore glossy red lip-tone and accessorized her look with chunky white earrings and a pair or purples gloves. Her stylish bracelets added a lot of drama to her attire.

The Pink Hair

Not just her outfits and looks, Cyrus is someone who loves to experiment with her hair colour also. In this Miley Cyrus' Instagram photo, the Party in the USA singer looks drop-dead gorgeous. The pinkish hair colour looks fabulous on Miley. The gorgeous pop star is twinning her hair colour with her jumper shade. She completed her unconventional look with a pair of denim shorts.

The Ravishing Red Gown

Miley Cyrus' style is very different from her contemporaries, and her fashion choices are not risk-averse. In this Miley Cyrus'Instgram picture, the malibu singer looks majestic. She is wearing a flowy red gown with sheer fabric. The long cape attached to it is accentuating this fascinating number on the starlet singer. Unlike her statement messy locks, Miley chose to wear a sleek high pony, and minimalistic makeup to complete her red-carpet look.

