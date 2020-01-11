Miley Cyrus Haircuts And Styles She Has Been Sporting All These Years

Hannah Montana starrer Miley Cyrus is a Hollywood star and singer who had even appeared in a few movies. Singer of The Climb, Miley Cyrus always makes it to the headlines for the controversies she lands herself into but, the she is famous for her hairstyles she is often spotted in. Here's are the hairstyles the singer is often seen sporting.

Hairstyles Miley Cyrus was seen sporting all these years

Wavy

Also Read: Cody Simpson Hints At Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

Initially, during the days when she was seen in Hannah Montana, the singer played a double role and that became the most popular hairstyle amongst teenagers. Most of the time, she is seen sporting this wavy hairstyle. (Pic courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram)

Also Read: Miley Cyrus: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

Purple hair

Miley Cyrus was recently seen in the Netflix original series Black Mirror. She was seen in Season 5 of the show as a pop star Ashley O. In the series, she wore purple hair and that became another popular hairstyle amongst her fans. (Pic courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram)

Bangs

Another hairstyle which makes Miley Cyrus looks like herself are the iconic bangs she is mostly seen sporting. It looks like this is one of her most favourite hairstyles that makes her feel herself and makes her look like herself. And it looks like her fans love this hairstyle of hers too.

Pixi cut

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Decade Video Pays Ode To Liam Hemsworth, No Sign Of Cody Simpson

The Pixi cut was the iconic hairstyle she donned in the song the Wrecking ball. She recently shared a throwback picture of the same when her album Bangerz had completed 6 years. She even wrote in the post that she was not even 21 when she released this album and that it had changed her life forever.

Mullet Cut

The mullet cut is the most recent hairstyle the singer shares pictures in, on her Instagram. She shared a picture on her Instagram with a caption saying about her new hair, new year and new music. Her new album She Is Miley Cyrus was expected to release in 2019 but will be releasing in 2020.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Teases Fans About 'new Music' On Instagram; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.